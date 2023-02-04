Repost: Swan Lake?

4/24/17: Last night, the first video below caught my eye as I was trolling the internet, looking for magnificence. I so enjoyed it, I decided to go on the hunt for others along the same vein.

Tschaikovsky’s Swan Lake is one of the most recognizable ballets in the world’s history, but rather than explore the more traditional performances, I thought I’d show you some of the more creative (sorry) interpretations of the piece (including my favorite, an excerpt from Funny Girl). A visual palate cleanser, if you please. I should really say I’m going to show you some more funny interpretations, since I’ve already brought you a few. What can I say? The ballet just lends itself to hilarity.

Enjoy!