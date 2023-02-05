My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost – Etsomnia™ Volume XI: Fail is in the Air

by 2 Comments

et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered in one’s sleep.

“No spring nor summer beauty hath such grace as I have seen in one autumnal face.” ― John Donne, who should prepare to be disappointed.

9/17/14: New York suddenly feels like autumn, and I was in no way done with summer, damnit. So it’s with a heavy heart (and a strong dislike for all things green and orange and mustard) that I bring you this seasonal episode of Etsomnia™, Fail is in the Air.

Below are the triumphs and tragedies I located on my beloved Etsy in the wee hours. As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts.

Let's start out with something pretty. Oak leaf headband by MyLavaliere
Let’s start out with something pretty. Delish oak leaf headband by the now-defunct MyLavaliere
Then there’s this awful thing. Is it a scarf made of garbage? With spikes?
Corn? I don't remember buying ugly stuffed candy corn. By TheQuiltedPumpkin
Corn? I don’t remember buying ugly stuffed candy corn…
I wanted you to see this from all sides. By a seller who has unforgivably bad taste AND doesn’t know how arms work.
I really thought that first scarf was the worst thing ever, but then I saw this one by a completely different crazy person. By MetamorfosiAmbulante
I really thought the scarf with spikes was the worst thing ever, but then I saw this one with dreads.
At least there are hats to make me happy, like this lovely from FeltgOOOd
Happily, there are hats to make me happy, like this lovely from FeltgOOOd.
You know how I dislike these colors? This isn't helping. $40
You know how I dislike these colors? This isn’t helping. $40 “Autumn Joy” apron. Etsy, where discerning frumpy grandmas from the 1930s shop.
At least the men are faring better. Super-stylish hemp shoes by ShopUNC
At  least the men are faring better. Super-stylish hemp shoes by ShopUNC.
This is a dangerous time of year to go around dressed as a turkey. By ufer
This is a dangerous time of year to go around dressed as a turkey.
This skirt is screaming out for an intervention. By the presumably colorblind HippieHouseDesigns
This skirt is screaming out for an intervention.
I'm pretty sure you're not supposed to put neckties on babies. At least it's festive. By FuzzyCheeksBoutique
I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to put neckties on babies. At least it’s festive.
And in case your fall clothes aren't ugly enough, you can ug them right up with these handmade buttons by TessaAnn
And in case your fall clothes aren’t hideous enough, you can ug them right up with these handmade buttons.
I have to admit that this doll is actually quite cute, but I still think having dolls around is stupid. By PetalBelles
I have to admit that this doll is actually quite cute, but I still think having dolls around that nobody plays with is stupid. By PetalBelles
And then there's this nightmare-inducing duo. By TheFancifulDoll
And then there’s this nightmare-inducing duo.
It’s not all bad. At least there are cashmere coats to look forward to! By the former StCustomStudio
I'm pretty sure I'm going to see at least one of these in Whole Foods this Fall. By SnugglePants
I’m pretty sure I’m going to see at least one of these walking around in Park Slope this Fall.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost – Etsomnia™ Volume XI: Fail is in the Air

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 5, 2023 at 10:18 am

    A good laugh is healthy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    February 5, 2023 at 11:47 am

    There is a little of everything in this post. I enjoyed all of them – Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.