Repost – Etsomnia™ Volume XI: Fail is in the Air

et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered in one’s sleep.
9/17/14: New York suddenly feels like autumn, and I was in no way done with summer, damnit. So it’s with a heavy heart (and a strong dislike for all things green and orange and mustard) that I bring you this seasonal episode of Etsomnia™, Fail is in the Air.
Below are the triumphs and tragedies I located on my beloved Etsy in the wee hours. As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts.
February 5, 2023 at 10:18 am
A good laugh is healthy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 5, 2023 at 11:47 am
There is a little of everything in this post. I enjoyed all of them – Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person