Accessories for the Artsy Crowd

Dagmara Costello

I have a confession to make. Let me start by saying that I have quite a few favorite sources for my subjects. My most favorite place to find them is out in the world, but that doesn’t always happen when I want it to. I find subjects at art and home design shows, I take recommendations from YouTube and Instagram, and I follow many websites, newsletters, and magazines that have all given me inspiration. But when I’m stuck, the most reliable source for artists, designers, and makers is the Artful Home catalog. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen one or perused their website, but they offer fascinating, upscale, unexpected clothing, jewelry, housewares, and art with which I wish I could afford to surround myself. They don’t hit all my favorite things, but they come closer than any other source I’ve ever found. Today’s lovely jewelry artist is such a find.

Dagmara Costello’s jewelry appeared on the Artful Home website a few years ago, and I immediately acquired a few of her pieces. They are among my favorite accessories, and whenever I wear them, I feel like they announce to the world that I am a creative person. I can’t tell you how important that is to me. Her work is quirky and unusual and feels wonderful on. Costello has an amazing understanding of how her customers wear her pieces, and she’s constantly inventing new ways to make us feel special and smart.

You can see all of Dagmara Costello’s wonderful work on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and on the amazing Artful Home website.