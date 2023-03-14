My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The King and Queen of Pi(e)

by Leave a comment

Our Delicious Food Blog

Happy Pi Day! Today, we’re looking at the delightful-looking pies created by Karin Pfeiff Boschek (and her husband Bruce Boschek). The pair met at a French cooking course in 1982 and have been cooking together ever since. Bruce is primarily responsible for the flavors in everything they cook, but the gorgeous, unique pie decorations are all Karin.

“I have endless ideas for new designs, many more than I have time to actually create. Inspiration comes from nature, from inanimate objects and from traditional graphic and geometric designs. I just recently brought in 12 different leaves from trees and bushes in our garden and used them as models for hand-cutting leaves out of pie dough using a scalpel. I also designed a background for decoration from a cast-iron gully lid I saw down the street from our house. I usually begin by making the pie shell, filling it, and then either place a flat top crust on as a base for further decoration, or add decorations to the fruit filling. Alternatively, I may just use colorful fruit as its own decoration. If I want to color the dough I only use natural colors such as freeze-dried berry powders, turmeric, red-beet or spinach powder.”

– Karin Pfeiff Boschek

You can see all of the Boscheks’ glorious pie designs on their Our Delicious Food blog and on Instagram..

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.