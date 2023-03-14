The King and Queen of Pi(e)

Happy Pi Day! Today, we’re looking at the delightful-looking pies created by Karin Pfeiff Boschek (and her husband Bruce Boschek). The pair met at a French cooking course in 1982 and have been cooking together ever since. Bruce is primarily responsible for the flavors in everything they cook, but the gorgeous, unique pie decorations are all Karin.

“I have endless ideas for new designs, many more than I have time to actually create. Inspiration comes from nature, from inanimate objects and from traditional graphic and geometric designs. I just recently brought in 12 different leaves from trees and bushes in our garden and used them as models for hand-cutting leaves out of pie dough using a scalpel. I also designed a background for decoration from a cast-iron gully lid I saw down the street from our house. I usually begin by making the pie shell, filling it, and then either place a flat top crust on as a base for further decoration, or add decorations to the fruit filling. Alternatively, I may just use colorful fruit as its own decoration. If I want to color the dough I only use natural colors such as freeze-dried berry powders, turmeric, red-beet or spinach powder.”

– Karin Pfeiff Boschek