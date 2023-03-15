Tempting (and Temporary)

Bleucoin

I’ve shared removable wallpapers before, but this is something different! These are the peel-and-stick tile decals by Bleucoin, and they seem much more easily managed than wallpaper. They are heat and water resistant, which makes them suitable for application to walls, floors (even heated floors!), stair risers, fireplaces, existing tiles, even furniture. They’re also pet-and-outdoor friendly. So useful! Taking their design inspirations from the Art Deco movement along with styles from around the world from Morocco to Mexico, this company truly has something for everyone.

You can see (and purchase) all of Bleucoin’s beautiful stick-on tiles on their website and on Etsy, Instagram, and Facebook.