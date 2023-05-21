My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Throw Rugs Reimagined

11/6/15: Netherlands artist Suzan Drummen uses mirrors, beads, and crystals to create three-dimensional textile-like works of art incorporating walls, floors, people, and vast quantities of patience. Her works look to me like gorgeous, sparkly Persian-style carpets. Her goal, apparently, is to draw people in, then push them away.

“From a distance they appear clear and orderly, yet upon closer inspection, the eyes become disoriented by the many details and visual stimuli,” said Drummen. “That moment of being able to take it all in or not is explored time and time again.”

According to an interview she did with the art blog Inebriation, she never plans her work. It happens organically in the space. I can’t imagine how one would create something that seems so perfect and precise while making it up as you go along. What an interesting brain she must have! When the installations are created, wherever possible, the stunning fractals are merely placed rather than attached, making them impermanent. It must be terrifying to go to an exhibition. I’m such a klutz, especially when in the presence of fragile things, I’m sure I’d find a way to do a face plant and screw it all up.

Here, from a safe distance, is the wonderful work of Susan Drummen.

  bcparkison
    May 21, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Hmmm..I'm confused and will need to come back and think on this..

