Repost: The All-Seeing Eye

8/18/18: Recently featured by George Takei on his always-interesting Facebook feed, this is the astonishingly photo-real drawing of artist Shaun Mckenzie, A.K.A. Neeyellow. Using only Faber Castell Polychromos colored pencils on Stonehenge paper 250gsm, Neeyellow is able to replicate photos in the most incredible way. I can remember my first attempts at painting where I tried to train myself to see all the different colors and shades in everyday objects, but he sees things I can’t, no matter how hard I try!
I wasn’t able to find out anything about the young artist, but judging by his skill, I imagine that will change soon.
In the meantime, we’ll just have to be content with the time-lapse videos of his works in progress.
You can follow Neeyellow on his YouTube channel and on Instagram and Facebook.
All images property of Shaun Mckenzie/Neeyellow.
June 4, 2023 at 9:56 am
I really can’t get my head around this much talent. My young niece coming pretty close. She is just going into her Jr. year in HS but she has already won awards. I am so proud of her.
