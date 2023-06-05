My OBT

Repost: Playing With Gravity

by 5 Comments

2/12/16: OMG OMG OMG!!!! OK Go, my favorite music video band, released their newest effort last night, and it’s epic. EPIC! Yes, I know I’m shouting, but I can’t help it. I’m excited!

I’ve posted about their amazingly creative videos before (here and here and also here). If you missed them, go look, but first, THIS!

5 thoughts on “Repost: Playing With Gravity

  1. swallowridge
    June 5, 2023 at 7:25 am

    I am more in awe of their amazing work each time I watch one of their vids!

  3. ChrisLomaka
    June 5, 2023 at 11:27 am

    pretty much all their videos are bonkers (in a good way)

