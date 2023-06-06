Spiky Goodness

Kristen Farrell

Goldsmith and jewelry designer Kristen Farrell is incredibly accomplished for one so young. The artist divides her time between NYC and the Hamptons, and her youthful enthusiasm keeps her creativity flowing. Employing images like bones and spikes and talons, her work is very unusual and a bit dark, but completely wearable.

“Kirsten Farrell’s interpretation of mystical creatures and medieval themes comes to life as wearable art painted with the finest gems and precious metals. Her energy, excitement, and passion empower each design, allowing the wearer to reveal its secrets.” – About Kristen Farrell

You can follow the marvelous Kristen Farrell on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.