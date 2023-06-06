My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Spiky Goodness

by 5 Comments

Kristen Farrell

Goldsmith and jewelry designer Kristen Farrell is incredibly accomplished for one so young. The artist divides her time between NYC and the Hamptons, and her youthful enthusiasm keeps her creativity flowing. Employing images like bones and spikes and talons, her work is very unusual and a bit dark, but completely wearable.

“Kirsten Farrell’s interpretation of mystical creatures and medieval themes comes to life as wearable art painted with the finest gems and precious metals. Her energy, excitement, and passion empower each design, allowing the wearer to reveal its secrets.”

– About Kristen Farrell

You can follow the marvelous Kristen Farrell on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Spiky Goodness

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 6, 2023 at 9:56 am

    I like these pieces a lot. The phrase “glampire” springs to mind when looking at the shapes.

  3. bcparkison
    June 6, 2023 at 10:03 am

    She has talent for sure.

