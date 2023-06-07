My Grandfather’s Cat

Canadian charity My Grandfather’s Cat is helping people who can’t care for their pets anymore arrange a second forever home for their furry buddies. Senior citizens and the terminally ill have enough to worry about. When it’s time for them to move to retirement homes, nursing homes, or hospice, this lovely group of people is able to give them peace of mind regarding their pets. Rather than housing the animals in a holding facility or putting them into a foster system, whenever possible, MGC arranges for the pets to move directly to their next forever home, drastically reducing the animals’ stress and the stress of their family members. Their origin story is heartbreaking.

“In December 2019, my grandfather passed away in hospital while waiting to be admitted into a retirement home. One of the reasons he did not put his name on the list sooner was because he had been caring for my grandmother’s 14 year-old cat, Mackie, since she passed away. At the time, Mackie was known for being an a mean, grumpy cat, and everyone in our family hesitated to adopt her. Knowing because of her temperament she would spend her last precious years in a shelter, I chose to adopt her. Two years in, MGC has helped 115 cats find new forever homes across Canada. I have heard countless stories of how many seniors worried about what would happen to their pets when they moved to a retirement home or, heaven forbid, passed away. Without family or friends to take their animals, these seniors feared that their animals would live out their remaining days in a shelter. It was the same fear my grandfather had.” – About My Grandfather’s Cat

