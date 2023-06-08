Etsomnia™ 358: Written in the Stars

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

Exceptional Starry Night necklace above (about which I have actually dreamed) by LionheartJewelers

Suns and moons and stars have long been among my favorite symbols, so today, I thought we’d explore celestial offerings on Etsy. And though I really tried, I couldn’t find much to criticize in today’s search. Even the felters charmed me (and you know how hard I am on them!).

This resin ring featuring the phases of the moon is just lovely! By MoonShadowByBritney

I just love these glow-in-the-dark wall/ceiling decals! By LittleDecoWandtattoo

I’m really drawn to these lovely bridal hairpins! By IslandTreasuresBtq

These gold foil journal/art embellishments are just fascinating! By StampedAndSealedCo

Isn’t this lovely! By RadiantThreadz

Truly lovely hand-painted glass cup and saucer. By Vitraaze

I’m always a fan of kimono, and this one is a beaut! By TwoGirlStudio

You know I’m always a sucker for a mini painting… By KanoelaniArt

Very appealing celestial chiffon blouse. By GlobalSwitch

We’ve probably all seen moon lamps, but these planet lamps using real space data images are far superior to the $13 Amazon version! By Colberd

If I had a waist, I’d be all over this cute belt! By MarissaJewelry

I’m not sure what they’re for, but I find these “tabletop moons” very appealing! By GalvanizedGoddess

What an adorable short wedding dress! By FloraAndLane

Remember these? I sure do. Vintage Libbey Celestial glasses sold by VintageUndSparkle

I love how dainty this is while still making a statement! By HaylandLivingJewelry

I just love this one-of-a-kind galaxy lamp with astronaut. By KeizWorkingVN

Very handsome vintage-style CZ earrings. By RivanShantikJewelery