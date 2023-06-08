Etsomnia™ 358: Written in the Stars

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.
Exceptional Starry Night necklace above (about which I have actually dreamed) by LionheartJewelers
Suns and moons and stars have long been among my favorite symbols, so today, I thought we’d explore celestial offerings on Etsy. And though I really tried, I couldn’t find much to criticize in today’s search. Even the felters charmed me (and you know how hard I am on them!).
June 8, 2023 at 6:13 am
All of your finds today have exceptional charm!
LikeLike
June 8, 2023 at 8:39 am
a surprising lack of crap! Either way, i always love these 🙂
LikeLike