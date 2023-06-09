A Strong Foundation (Stitch)

Laine Irene Designs

Laine Irene Designs offers “whimsical hand embroidery kits and patterns,” and I think they’re just charming! The kits include everything needed to make the embroidery projects including hoops, threads, beads, backing twine, cotton/linen embroidery fabric, and even needles! They of course also come with the pattern with the option of a pre-printed stick and stich pattern or a tracing transfer pattern which comes with a heat-erasable pen and a cardstock cutout of the pattern for tracing. In addition, there are hours of exclusive YouTube videos walking you through every step of the project. Laine Irene really does think of everything!

There are patterns on offer for every skill level, and the beginner projects are specifically designed using a mix of foundational stitches to help you learn the basics.

You can see all of Laine Irene Designs’s wonderful offerings on Instagram and on Etsy.