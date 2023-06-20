Hungry Happens

First, I should tell you that I’m a total sucker for food porn. On the evenings when I’m eating alone, while I eat, I am avidly scrolling through Instagram, sending Beloved a steady stream of recipes we just have to try. Stella Drivas’s Greek recipes all look drool-worthy, but when I went to her Hungry Happens website, I learned that she’s about more than just food. She is also a big proponent of mindfulness and finding the joy in family meals.

“Blast some music and dance around the kitchen. I do this and highly recommend it. If it’s amusing, you’ll go back and do it again and again. I find cooking to be very therapeutic, fun, and self-fulfilling. Try to get your partner and kids involved.” – About Hungry Happens

I always love Greek food, but summer makes me crave it even more than usual. Can’t wait to get started on some of these delicious-looking recipes, many which are also gluten-free, diabetic-friendly, and/or vegetarian. They even have great-sounding vegan recipes. I downloaded so many recipes from the website while writing this post, we’re going to be eating Greek for months. My air fryer is going to be very busy!

You can read more on the Hungry Happens website and Instagram.