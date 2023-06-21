Sea Treasures

Red Island Sea Glass

Today, we’re looking at the wonderful sea glass art by Prince Edward Island-based Red Island Sea Glass. They sell a combination of framed mosaic-style assemblages of found glass, pottery, and other small items and fine art photos of beautifully-arranged and perfectly-lit sea glass arrangements. Their framed assemblages make me want to start pulling together pieces to make sea treasure frames my own!

One of my nieces also collects sea glass, and sometimes when I’m at her house, she’ll pull out her collection. We use the pieces to make shapes that the other one has to guess. It’s like Pictionary with shells and glass. I imagine the folks at Red Island have similar-styled fun.

You can see all of Red Island Sea Glass’s wonderful finds and art in their Etsy shop and on Instagram.