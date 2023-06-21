My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Sea Treasures

by Leave a comment

Red Island Sea Glass

Today, we’re looking at the wonderful sea glass art by Prince Edward Island-based Red Island Sea Glass. They sell a combination of framed mosaic-style assemblages of found glass, pottery, and other small items and fine art photos of beautifully-arranged and perfectly-lit sea glass arrangements. Their framed assemblages make me want to start pulling together pieces to make sea treasure frames my own!

One of my nieces also collects sea glass, and sometimes when I’m at her house, she’ll pull out her collection. We use the pieces to make shapes that the other one has to guess. It’s like Pictionary with shells and glass. I imagine the folks at Red Island have similar-styled fun.

You can see all of Red Island Sea Glass’s wonderful finds and art in their Etsy shop and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.