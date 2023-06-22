My OBT

Murrine Life

by

Portland-based glass artist Joseph Enszo has an interesting aesthetic. It’s a combination of Italian murrine and zanfirico cane methods, Asian-inspired simplicity of shapes, and references to nature. His methods – a combination of traditional and invented techniques – mean that his pieces often go through 6-7 firings in addition to manipulation with a furnace and torch. Time well spent, I’d say!

“Glass is probably the most technical material that I have worked with. A single bowl requires up to five different computer-controlled firings with multiple ramp segments in each firing. Each ramp segment includes a speed of change, a target temperature, and a hold time at that temperature. If a single segment changes by five degrees or five minutes, it often makes a measurable difference in the result.”

– Joseph Enszo: Sustainability & Science in Art

I was never much of a fan of murrine glass. All that millefiorie stuff always seemed to me cartoonish and busy, but Enszo’s glass compositions take out all that fussiness . What we’re left with is joyous color and spare shapes to which I am truly drawn.

You can see all of Joseph Enszo’s lovely works on his website and on Artful Home.

  1. swallowridge2
    June 22, 2023 at 6:38 am

    Joyous color indeed! I loved your first image where the poster was excited to find a Murrine on display/for sale.

