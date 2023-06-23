My OBT

Safe & Proud

by

Happy Pride, my darlings! I hate having to think about this stuff, but I just can’t ignore the very real threats of individual and organized hate violence targeted against the LGBTQ+ community. Beloved and I have even decided to lay low this year because we are worried that things could get messy.

So since Pride weekend is now upon us, I wanted to share some useful safety tips I’ve learned. It’s a good idea to have a plan and to stay aware of your surroundings, especially when you’re having a drink.

  • Make sure you eat and drink water before going out. It will help you keep your wits about you
  • If possible, travel in groups. If that’s not an option, use the buddy system
  • Never leave with someone you don’t know and trust
  • Make sure your phone is fully charged, and you have extra battery packs or chargers with you
  • Write down phone numbers of friends or family on a piece of paper in case your phone dies or is lost
  • Stay in populated areas
  • Trust your instincts
  • Make sure someone knows where you are
  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Never leave a drink unattended
  • If you’re at a bar or club and feeling unsafe, you can order an Angel Shot, and bartenders will know you need help

To learn more, go check out the Anti-Violence Project’s Bar Safety Initiative and the LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces Project.

Wishing everyone a very happy Pride. Stay safe out there!

2 thoughts on “Safe & Proud

  1. lois
    June 23, 2023 at 7:10 am

    Happy Pride, Donna. In my wildest dreams I never thought we would live in such a hate-filled world. Unfortunately, my state, Florida, is among the worst. God help us if the evil little man who calls himself a governor makes it very far up the presidential ladder. We will be in a helluva lot of trouble.
    Those tips you gave are great for everyone. I don’t know my own son’s phone number without looking at my phone.
    Have a great weekend.

