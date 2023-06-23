Safe & Proud

Happy Pride, my darlings! I hate having to think about this stuff, but I just can’t ignore the very real threats of individual and organized hate violence targeted against the LGBTQ+ community. Beloved and I have even decided to lay low this year because we are worried that things could get messy.

So since Pride weekend is now upon us, I wanted to share some useful safety tips I’ve learned. It’s a good idea to have a plan and to stay aware of your surroundings, especially when you’re having a drink.

Make sure you eat and drink water before going out. It will help you keep your wits about you

If possible, travel in groups. If that’s not an option, use the buddy system

Never leave with someone you don’t know and trust

Make sure your phone is fully charged, and you have extra battery packs or chargers with you

Write down phone numbers of friends or family on a piece of paper in case your phone dies or is lost

Stay in populated areas

Trust your instincts

Make sure someone knows where you are

Be aware of your surroundings

Never leave a drink unattended

If you’re at a bar or club and feeling unsafe, you can order an Angel Shot, and bartenders will know you need help

To learn more, go check out the Anti-Violence Project’s Bar Safety Initiative and the LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces Project.

Wishing everyone a very happy Pride. Stay safe out there!