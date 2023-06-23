Safe & Proud

Happy Pride, my darlings! I hate having to think about this stuff, but I just can’t ignore the very real threats of individual and organized hate violence targeted against the LGBTQ+ community. Beloved and I have even decided to lay low this year because we are worried that things could get messy.
So since Pride weekend is now upon us, I wanted to share some useful safety tips I’ve learned. It’s a good idea to have a plan and to stay aware of your surroundings, especially when you’re having a drink.
- Make sure you eat and drink water before going out. It will help you keep your wits about you
- If possible, travel in groups. If that’s not an option, use the buddy system
- Never leave with someone you don’t know and trust
- Make sure your phone is fully charged, and you have extra battery packs or chargers with you
- Write down phone numbers of friends or family on a piece of paper in case your phone dies or is lost
- Stay in populated areas
- Trust your instincts
- Make sure someone knows where you are
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Never leave a drink unattended
- If you’re at a bar or club and feeling unsafe, you can order an Angel Shot, and bartenders will know you need help
To learn more, go check out the Anti-Violence Project’s Bar Safety Initiative and the LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces Project.
Wishing everyone a very happy Pride. Stay safe out there!
Happy Pride, Donna. In my wildest dreams I never thought we would live in such a hate-filled world. Unfortunately, my state, Florida, is among the worst. God help us if the evil little man who calls himself a governor makes it very far up the presidential ladder. We will be in a helluva lot of trouble.
Those tips you gave are great for everyone. I don’t know my own son’s phone number without looking at my phone.
Have a great weekend.
Thanks, lovely! I keep telling myself it’s a pendulum and it will swing back, but people like your governor make me wonder just how far we have to go before it starts swinging back.
