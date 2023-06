6/20/16: It’s New York City Pride Week! To kick it off, today, I’d like to show you the Instagram photography project by artist Julie Seabrook Ream, #100daysofrainbows. She takes everyday objects and arranges them into lovely rainbow-hued collections. In addition to their visual loveliness, there’s something profoundly satisfying about her beautifully-executed collections. Why are well-organized compositions so soothing?

All photos property of Julie Seabrook Ream.