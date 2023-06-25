Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume IIa – Pride Edition

et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered in one’s sleep.

6/10/14: Happy Pride Month, lovelies! This afternoon’s Etsomnia™ episode (part 2) is inspired by my love of June and all things rainbow.

As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts. Enjoy!