Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume IIa – Pride Edition

DancingLeafStudios

Rainbow accessory season is so exciting! DancingLeafStudios

et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered in one’s sleep.

6/10/14: Happy Pride Month, lovelies! This afternoon’s Etsomnia™ episode (part 2) is inspired by my love of June and all things rainbow.

As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts. Enjoy!

UsedAndAbused

Is it just me, or do these jars look highly flammable?

IcyCouture

It doesn’t matter that he’s dead. Liberace still wants one of these. And I’m not going to lie. My inner 11-year-old girl wants one, too.  IcyCouture

RockyArt

Because you (I) can never have too many flasks.  RockyArt

Mixxo

Why yes, I do need a necklace that looks like a bird shitting a rainbow! I’m joking. This is actually quite lovely! Mixxo

SquirrelPhoto

Looks like the Empire finally addressed that nasty diversity problem!  SquirrelPhoto

DamesCloset

Actually bought this one!  DamesCloset

IAmChristinaBot

Rainbow colors without going all My Pretty Pony  IAmChristinaBot

KBShimmer

Fun, but I’m sure it would destroy ultra-sheers  KBShimmer

Edible sugar butterflies! IncrEDIBLEToppers

SheriSTRanger

Color bars are close to my heart  SheriSTRanger

EZEmbroidery

Gay hand towels! Wait, aren’t all hand towels gay?  EZEmbroidery

And for my father-in-law who loved rainbows ThePotBank

Cute, but wouldn’t it be more effective if it had an actual rainbow on it?  ThePotBank

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume IIa – Pride Edition

  1. Thomas Slatin
    June 25, 2023 at 8:33 am

    I love these rainbow items! My wife and I are currently celebrating pride month! 🏳️‍🌈

What do you think?

