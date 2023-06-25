Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume IIa – Pride Edition

et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered in one’s sleep.
6/10/14: Happy Pride Month, lovelies! This afternoon’s Etsomnia™ episode (part 2) is inspired by my love of June and all things rainbow.
As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts. Enjoy!
Is it just me, or do these jars look highly flammable?
It doesn’t matter that he’s dead. Liberace still wants one of these. And I’m not going to lie. My inner 11-year-old girl wants one, too. IcyCouture
Because you (I) can never have too many flasks. RockyArt
Why yes, I do need a necklace that looks like a bird shitting a rainbow! I’m joking. This is actually quite lovely! Mixxo
Looks like the Empire finally addressed that nasty diversity problem! SquirrelPhoto
Actually bought this one! DamesCloset
Fun, but I’m sure it would destroy ultra-sheers KBShimmer
Gay hand towels! Wait, aren’t all hand towels gay? EZEmbroidery
Cute, but wouldn’t it be more effective if it had an actual rainbow on it? ThePotBank
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
June 25, 2023 at 8:33 am
I love these rainbow items! My wife and I are currently celebrating pride month! 🏳️🌈
LikeLike