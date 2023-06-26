My OBT

Astaire la Vista

by

Sometimes, YouTube delivers something I could never have imagined. The dancer who calls himself Astaire la Vista is one such something. The video below popped into my feed, and the title, Tapdance Meets Bach, was so crazy, I just had to watch. Then watch it again. It was such a successful and unlikely mashup, I couldn’t resist sharing.

The dancer, let’s call him Astaire, was born into a family of musicians, and he’s pursued piano and dance professionally since a very young age. He’s a marvel at both! No easy trick. And I can see why he calls himself Astaire la Vista. He’s the best superfan I’ve ever seen.

You can follow the unique Astaire la Vista on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. lois
    June 26, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Astaire with a little Victor Borge thrown in on the piano–this was fun!!

  2. bcparkison
    June 26, 2023 at 3:02 pm

    Fun…..I never got into Tap but seems there was something about shuffle, ball….something or another.

