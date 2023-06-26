Sometimes, YouTube delivers something I could never have imagined. The dancer who calls himself Astaire la Vista is one such something. The video below popped into my feed, and the title, Tapdance Meets Bach, was so crazy, I just had to watch. Then watch it again. It was such a successful and unlikely mashup, I couldn’t resist sharing.

The dancer, let’s call him Astaire, was born into a family of musicians, and he’s pursued piano and dance professionally since a very young age. He’s a marvel at both! No easy trick. And I can see why he calls himself Astaire la Vista. He’s the best superfan I’ve ever seen.

