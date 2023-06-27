My OBT

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Though I didn’t watch, I’ve been hearing buzz about this year’s Tony awards. Of particular note was the opening number which had theater friends leaping with joy. I hold these particular actor/dancer/director/production friends in high regard, so I was sure there was a good reason for all the joyful posting. A couple of weeks later, I have now finally gotten around to seeing what all the fuss was about. My theater geeks did not exaggerate.

Get a load of Ariana DeBose, darling of stage (Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and screen (West Side Story, The Prom, Schmigadoon!), flinging herself around the United Palace Theater with a company of exceptional dancers.

After watching that stellar performance, I of course had to go looking for the rest. They are below, and I’ve added more than a few Broadway shows to my must-see list!

  1. bcparkison
    June 27, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Lots of energy…goodness. I’ll come back for the rest later.

