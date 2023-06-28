Lady of Laughter

Today, we’re looking at a famous performer whose work escaped me until now. Recently, YouTube suggested the documentary Comedy with Breeding about British comedy icon Joyce Grenfell. Grenfell had talent and breeding in spades. As the niece of Lady Astor, young Joyce Grenfell enjoyed all of the privileges afforded to those in high society in the 20th Century. She was presented to society along with her upper class peers, but while she was attending all those teas and dances and parties, Grenfell was also observing and memorizing all the characters she met, regardless of station. Initially, Grenfell only performed in amateur productions, but her monologues so perfectly captured the characters she created, she soon was approached to perform professionally.

Blessed with beauty, intelligence, exceptional comic timing, and a very good singing voice, Grenfell became a star of stage, squawk box, and screen. She was best known for her appearances in the St. Trinian’s movies (which she hated), and for her radio shows, and her regular appearances on BBC game shows, most notably Face the Music. Though her style of comedy elicits more smiles and chuckles than belly laughs, I thoroughly enjoyed her subtly-funny monologues, songs, and sketches. I hope you do, too!

In case you’re interested, I’ve included the hour-long documentary at the bottom of the videos below.