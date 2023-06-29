The 1974 Mel Brooks movie Young Frankenstein is in my top 3 favorite movies of all time. If I put my mind to it, I could probably recite most of it by heart. A cut of the movie’s bloopers and outtakes came across my desk recently, and I just couldn’t resist sharing.

In the unlikely event that you’re not familiar with the movie, it was a pitch-perfect sendup of the Boris Karloff Frankenstein movies. The production even used many of the props from the original films. Young Frankenstein also featured some of the greatest comic talents of the later 20th century, and is still one of the most quoted movies of all time. The tone, the sets, the costumes and makeup, and the lighting all brilliantly mimic the original 1930s films while delivering more belly laughs per minute than any other movie I’ve ever seen.

You can stream Young Frankenstein on HBOMax (now just ‘Max’).