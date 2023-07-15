Repost: Cranky/Beautiful…

My OBT

7/28/19: I don’t know if this happens to you, but I get haunted by art. Sometimes, I find an artist whose work makes me feel conflicted, so I try to ignore it. Then I dream about it, random things in my everyday life remind me of it, and I just can’t get it out of my head. This is one of those artists. I tried to keep these to myself, but my subconscious is having none of that. So here, without further ado, is the weirdly-irresistible textile art of Mister Finch. His fabric characters make me uncomfortable. I find them beautiful and a little terrible, and yet, I cannot look away. So now, you have to look, too.

Finch is clearly inspired by nature, but he takes it many steps further. He goes way beyond just animating or anthropomorphizing his creatures. He actually gives them tons of (not necessarily positive) personality and entire lives to themselves. He takes pests (rats, moths, etc.), and makes them look like we’ve inconvenienced them and interrupted their day. And they don’t look that happy about it, either.

You can see more of Mister Finch’s creepy/beautiful characters on his website and on Instagram.

  1. Michele
    July 15, 2023 at 10:48 am

    The spider would give me nightmares.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. bcparkison
    July 15, 2023 at 2:46 pm

    Well…some of these are kinda cute …in a funny kinda way…I keep thinking about the mice in Narnia.

    Liked by 1 person

