My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Lost and Foundling

by 1 Comment

foundling 0

Robbii Wessen

7/22/17: These wonderful artworks called Foundlings are created by artist Robbii Wessen. I first encountered his fascinating assemblage work at the 2017 Art Expo, and I was instantly captivated. The photographs don’t really do the complexity of the pieces justice. It was great fun to stare at them and try to figure out what his materials were in their former lives.

For example, the piece above, “Green Room,” is made up of a hand cultivator, discus, Christmas tree base, decorative tin, wooden rulers, and miscellaneous brass pieces.

Wessen says his work is influenced by his diverse family, which includes a psychologist sister and three brothers: the anthropologist, the rocket scientist (Robbii’s twin), and their eldest brother, who is schizophrenic.  He says his pieces are Rorschach tests, of a sort. You see in them what you want to see, and what other people see can be wildly different.

Check out all Robbii’s work on his website, his blog, and on Gallery Juno’s site.

All images property of Robbii Wessen.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Lost and Foundling

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge
    August 12, 2023 at 6:33 am

    Interesting pieces. They certainly cause one to look at items in a different light.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.