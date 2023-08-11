We’re headed out for the last of our beach vacations, so the next week, I’ll be running reposts. I didn’t want you all to get bored without me, so it seems like a perfect time to explore the wonderful world of tiny projects. The idea is that these are little crafty things you can make with items likely found around the house. They’re just meant to be a bit of fun, but I think they’re equally suited to adults and kiddies.

Go get crafting!