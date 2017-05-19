Virtual Coffee Table Books

My OBT

If you’ve ever purchased a coffee table art book, you know that, while magnificent, they are also bulky and awkward and very, very expensive. I should know. We have shelves and shelves of the things, currently in storage. Happily, one of my favorite museums is here to help save me from my addiction!

In collaboration with the Internet Archive, the Guggenheim Museum has been releasing an impressive collection of rare and out-of-print art books online. For a few years now, the museum has been digitizing its exhibition catalogs and art books, and making the scans available for free.

“The… titles include books about Pablo Picasso, Roy Lichtenstein, Paul Klee, Jenny Holzer, Joseph Cornell, as well as several exhibition catalogs and books about the museum itself. You’ll also find publications on wide ranging topics from the Russian and Soviet avant-garde movement to collections of Chinese and Aztec art.”

I’m looking forward to many happy hours spent devouring the digital books! You can peruse the full collection here.

  1. Michael E.
    May 19, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Many thanks for sharing this ! I will surely join you spending quite a lot of time being (digitally) there …. ciao M.

  2. Karen
    May 19, 2017 at 11:17 am

    OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! I’m a happy girl right now!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 19, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    What a fantastic resource! I wish I had been aware of it two summers ago when I was teaching the Pictlings History of Art. I can see this becoming another major internet rabbit hole.

  4. mainepaperpusher
    May 19, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    You had me at Kandinsky…thanks so much!

