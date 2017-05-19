Live NYC Etsy Event on 5/21/17

Happy Friday evening. I don’t usually promote upcoming live events, but you know what a soft spot I have for Etsy sellers (this week’s Etsomnia™ notwithstanding).

This Sunday, May 21, forty NYC-based Etsy makers are going to be showing their wares at New York’s iconic Grand Bazaar, a flea market that’s been running every weekend on the Upper West Side since the eighties. I spent many a happy Saturday there when I lived nearby 30+ years ago!

The show is called “Ready, Set, Summer!” and was put together by NY Handmade Collective’s (NYHC), formerly known as the ETSY New York Street Team. I’ll be there early, taking pictures and interviewing makers. If you’re in town, come on out and support the local Etsy sellers. Hope you can make it!

Here are the details:

Where: Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 W. 77th Street, corner of Columbus Avenue

When: Sunday, May 21, 2017, 10 am-5:30 pm

Details: Facebook