The Glass Storyteller

Micah Evans

Micah Evans turns once-familiar items like sewing machines and teapots and elevates them to high art. The objects have an almost magical sense of nostalgia. And as poignant as his retro-styled glass objects are, his functional pieces – decanters, glasses and… let’s call them pipes – are sharp and modern and graceful. I was fortunate enough to see some of his magnificent pieces in person at my favorite gallery, the Chesterfield in Soho. They’re even more impactful in person, if you can imagine!

“My work is a combination of things I want to make and things I cannot help but make.”

Evans has traveled around the country, studying and teaching. In the hour-long video below, he does a fascinating demonstration of his flameworking technique at my beloved Corning Glass Museum!

You can check out more of Evans’s work on Instagram.

All images property of Micah Evans.