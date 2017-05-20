The Glass Storyteller

Micah Evans
Micah Evans turns once-familiar items like sewing machines and teapots and elevates them to high art. The objects have an almost magical sense of nostalgia. And as poignant as his retro-styled glass objects are, his functional pieces – decanters, glasses and… let’s call them pipes – are sharp and modern and graceful. I was fortunate enough to see some of his magnificent pieces in person at my favorite gallery, the Chesterfield in Soho. They’re even more impactful in person, if you can imagine!
“My work is a combination of things I want to make and things I cannot help but make.”
Evans has traveled around the country, studying and teaching. In the hour-long video below, he does a fascinating demonstration of his flameworking technique at my beloved Corning Glass Museum!
You can check out more of Evans’s work on Instagram.
All images property of Micah Evans.
May 20, 2017 at 8:48 am
Is that a glass yo-yo?
May 20, 2017 at 11:18 am
It is! Non-functioning, unfortunately.
May 20, 2017 at 8:43 pm
Even if it was functional, I certainly would be afraid to play with that yo-yo! It would be my luck to fling it and have it hit something–CRASH!
May 20, 2017 at 9:06 am
Wow… Amazing and beautiful!
May 20, 2017 at 11:18 am
I really love this artist’s work!
May 20, 2017 at 10:41 am
Wow… just wow.
May 20, 2017 at 11:19 am
Yep! He’s a wonder.
May 20, 2017 at 10:42 am
Reblogged this on notewords and commented:
Ethereal Art.
May 20, 2017 at 1:03 pm
Obviously I love all things glass (though I am sure Etsomnia could dig up some glass things I would be repelled by) but I also love the beautifully immaculate designs of these objects. I am seriously coveting that teapot.
May 20, 2017 at 5:04 pm
The teapot is genius!
May 20, 2017 at 3:08 pm
WoW – the teapot is so incredible ! Wonderful artwork ! Would love to have one 🙂
May 20, 2017 at 7:19 pm
He’s amazing. I think the sewing machine is my fave, but I truly love that one, too!
May 20, 2017 at 8:50 pm
The sewing machine is beyond all–I can’t imagine how he pulled that off! I actually have a collection of that style of glass-work (just small …very small… pieces), so his sewing machine captured my attention. That is some serious detailed work! Also, thanks for the “warning” that the video is an hour long; it spared me from watching it late in the evening & staying up later than planned! I’ll have to come back & watch it some other time.
