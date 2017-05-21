My OBT

Homage

palmierogioielli

Palmiero Jewelry Design

These are the fascinating fine-art reroductions by Palmiero Jewelry Design. Carlo Palmiero  and his designers have created a remarkable line of jewels that pay homage to the great masters of art. The super-high-end jewelry line is called the Art Collection, and it lives up to its grand aspirations. The pieces are nothing short of magnificent.

Palmiero also makes exquisite pieces not based upon famous paintings, which I couldn’t resist sprinkling among the art reproductions below. A large portion of my fictional bucket of money will hereafter be dedicated to the glorious bijoux by these very talented artists.

Go take a look at the Palmiero website, if you dare. If you decide to check the prices, though, I recommend you keep smelling salts handy.

All image property of Palmiero Jewelry Design.

Kandinsky
Picasso
Van Gogh
Van Gogh
Munch
Kandinsky
Kandinsky
Gaugin
Monet
Monet
Kandinsky
Gaugin
Picasso
Kandinsky
Monet

  1. roberta m
    May 21, 2017 at 6:13 am

    Gorgeous! How much is in that fictional bucket?😳

  2. everydaystrangeblog
    May 21, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Love the scream reproduction 🖤

  3. Karen
    May 21, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I’d be afraid to wear any of this. I don’t wear much jewelry. I tend to break things…..

  5. saywhatumean2say
    May 21, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I could lay down and die for a pair of single square earrings or a sculpture from this post. THANK YOU.
    ~~dru~~

  6. Anthony
    May 21, 2017 at 10:27 am

    It’s funny. Just a couple of years ago, I had no knowledge of Mondrian. Since then, I have seen it everywhere.
    The most interesting instance was on a cycling jersey. When I talked to the owner he recounted his hard work in acquiring the thing (okay, lots of internet browsing), but he remarked that whenever he passed someone in the UK with the same jersey, there was an instant kinship, followed by a knowing nod.

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 21, 2017 at 11:06 am

    My magpie eyes are drawn to all this blingy stuff and the art nerd in me loves the homages. I’d probably describe these pieces as classy kitsch.

