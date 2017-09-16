My OBT

Just Dó It

Nguyễn Hùng Cường

This is the paper art by Hanoi-based origami artist Nguyễn Hùng Cường. Cường makes his expressive, amazing creations using a handmade Vietnamese paper with a waxy finish called Dó, which is thick enough to work with when dampened. The Vietnamese wet paper folding technique allows the artist to create more realistic, rounded folds than traditional Japanese dry-folding techniques do.

“What I love about origami is that I can make anything from one piece of paper just by folding it. Since I’m not good with words, I use origami to share my ideas, how I feel and how beautiful this world is.”

Although Cường’s obsession with paper folding began when he was a small child, and his work has been featured in many articles and even books about Vietnamese origami, the artist has yet to make it his full-time profession.

You can see all of Cường’s wonderful paper creations on Flickr.

All images property of Nguyễn Hùng Cường.

(Via)

  1. roberta m
    September 16, 2017 at 6:12 am

    He certainly creates amazing “stories” with paper. Speaking is definitely overrated at times. Thanks for sharing!

  2. Penny Wilson Writes
    September 16, 2017 at 6:46 am

    Amazing! Donna, you find the most wonderful things. Thanks for sharing!

