Paintlings

Joining the ranks of brilliant painters of miniatures like Lorraine Loots and Elena Limkina and Brooke Rothshank, Julia Las has a talent for capturing animals, the occasional landscape or movie poster, and even her favorite Star Wars characters in diminutive scale. The Ukranian artist reports that she started with miniature watercolors because her office job didn’t afford her enough time for larger-scale pieces, but she found herself loving the small scale best.
“…Every time I create something new, it is a real challenge for me. When I paint, I feel like a jeweler who is cutting a diamond, having no room to make a mistake. I paint with baited breath.”
Though none of her paintings measure more than 3 cm, they’re certainly packed with plenty of adorable details!
Follow Las on Instagram. Prints of her tiny paintings can also be purchased on Etsy.
All images property of Julia Las.
September 15, 2017 at 5:37 am
Amazing–all that detail in such a teeny space. Thanks for sharing!
September 15, 2017 at 7:10 am
They really are incredible!
September 15, 2017 at 7:00 am
These are amazing! I just showed my youngest kids and they couldn’t believe it was even possible to paint something that minuscule. My 8 year old asked if I was sure that the pencil and brushes weren’t giant. Ha ha! I have to say, I’m not buying the idea that working in miniature was developed as a response to needing to work quickly in brief periods. I find detail work incredibly time consuming and I’m not someone who even attempts realism. If she’s knocking these out rapidly then she’s even more amazing.
September 15, 2017 at 7:12 am
She must have bionic eyesight! I was thinking the same about the small scale. I suspect it may have been more of a budget consideration than time constraints that got her started down the long and tiny road.
