Etsomnia™ 154: Caped Crusaders

I feel like she and I should be friends, but first, she’s got to lose the cape.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It’s mid-September, and there’s an early chill in the air. It’s not quite coat season, thank goodness, but it is the perfect weather for capes, wraps, and ponchos. Every year, I try to talk myself out of buying them, for all the reasons below:
- Can’t put purse on shoulder
- Catches in everything
- They’re tricky
But I inevitably end up buying one anyway because capes!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
I would 100% wear this if I would look more like her and less like this. By Pinkpurr
For the woman who has everything: a cape with a tumor
Leave it to Etsy to offer a cape with pocket nipples
I love cape sweaters with sleeves! By Couvert
If it’s a bed skirt on a bed, is this a boob skirt?
This spider web cape is so horrific, I think even the spiders would turn it down
Roadkill Cape, coming to a music festival near you
This is less a cape than a human slipcover
This thing is so ugly, I almost pepper sprayed my laptop
I’m tempted to buy this just to see if it fogs up when I experience an “personal summer”
Seems like Starsky has been getting a little too much attention lately…
Wonderful, and just the right weight and color! By Xiaolizi
This is your cape on drugs (or possibly a cape someone made while on drugs). Either way, it’s a hard no
I have a friend whose aunt used to sew up the legs of second-hand underwear and wear it as a hat. That’s the only thing I can imagine that’s worse than this
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
September 14, 2017 at 6:18 am
There are many special offers here, Donna 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 14, 2017 at 7:19 am
Oh, yes. The cape game is very strong on Etsy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 14, 2017 at 7:12 am
I am NEVER going to be able to wipe from my mind the image of the aunt wearing secondhand underwear as a pussy hat. It’s possibly the most delightfully awful thing I’ve ever heard of. Should I ever try my hand at screenwriting, that will be a character no matter the general subject. Thank you. If only I had a time machine so I could go find her and investigate it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 14, 2017 at 7:20 am
Hooray! I believe said aunt (or was she a gran?) is still alive and kicking somewhere in Cornwall.
LikeLike
September 14, 2017 at 7:14 am
I actually just bought a cape/poncho because it seems like a good transitional item as the days become more chilly. I’d resisted for a while because of the bag carrying problem you described. I’ll need to figure that out. My aunt made me an awesome Sherlock Holmes type cape when I was about 7. It could be worn with it without sleeves. I really like the cable knit cape and the green one you featured. So many were just plain fugly. I especially don’t get those ones that basically only warm the shoulders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 14, 2017 at 7:21 am
Agreed. Capelets are stupid and should be stopped.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 14, 2017 at 8:56 am
Your commentary on this post was excellent. I didn’t almost spray my laptop while looking at that ….hideous does not seem quite strong enough….creation. However, when I read your commentary about it, I came pretty close. I might have laughed hard enough to put my back in spasm.
Thanks so much for brightening up my Thursday morning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 14, 2017 at 8:59 am
Oh, hooray! As thrilled as I am to get a spit take, I think the back spasm is the highest compliment you could pay me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 14, 2017 at 10:53 am
Thank you for this laugh-out-loud start to my day. Your comments are so on point. And so funny.
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 14, 2017 at 12:52 pm
That’s great to hear. Thanks!
LikeLike
September 14, 2017 at 11:47 am
I am so tempted by the teal cape!
LikeLike