Etsomnia™ 154: Caped Crusaders

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s mid-September, and there’s an early chill in the air. It’s not quite coat season, thank goodness, but it is the perfect weather for capes, wraps, and ponchos. Every year, I try to talk myself out of buying them, for all the reasons below:

Can’t put purse on shoulder Catches in everything They’re tricky

But I inevitably end up buying one anyway because capes!

