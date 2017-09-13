Good Hair Day

The annual 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championship took place from September 1 through September 3 in Austin, Texas. The competition includes three main categories: mustache, partial beard, and full beard. For the last five years, Greg Anderson has been the official photographer of the event, and looking at these photos, it’s abundantly clear why. While these contestants are obviously pros at posing, Anderson adds his own special something to the portraits.

You can see more of Anderson’s wonderful photos on his website and Instagram.

All photos property of Greg Anderson.

(Via)