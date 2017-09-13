My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Good Hair Day

by Leave a comment

beard 0

Greg Anderson

The annual 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championship took place from September 1 through September 3 in Austin, Texas. The competition includes three main categories: mustache, partial beard, and full beard. For the last five years, Greg Anderson has been the official photographer of the event, and looking at these photos, it’s abundantly clear why. While these contestants are obviously pros at posing, Anderson adds his own special something to the portraits.

You can see more of Anderson’s wonderful photos on his website and Instagram.

All photos property of Greg Anderson.

(Via)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s