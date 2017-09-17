My OBT

Color Play

If you are a regular reader of this blog, you know how much I love, love, LOVE glass art. It’s something of an obsession for me. Today’s artist checks that box in a big way. Heike Brachlow studied “color, form, and light in solid transparent glass” at the Royal College of Art in London, from whence she got her Ph.D. She’s so into color, in fact, that she began making her own colored glass because she was frustrated with the limited glass color options available.

Inspired by architecture, geometry, and human interaction, Brachlow’s work has a fragility to it. Many of the pieces look like they could collapse at any moment, much like some interpersonal relationships.

You can follow Brachlow on her website.

All images property of Heike Brachlow.

Heike Brachlow Trillith III 2013 cast glass 8.5 x 4.5 x 4.5 inches (installed)
©2010 Ester Segarra. http://www.e-segarra.com

(Via)

  1. janhaltn
    September 17, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Interesting but just not for me. I guess for the first time I looked at “Liquid Glass’ and fell in love. Happy to be back everything went well. Doctor said full recovery in 4 to 6 months. Until then I get to learn how to live life in a wheel chair. — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

