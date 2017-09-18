My OBT

A Small Town Gem

Art Metal Studio/Christopher Sklba

The idea of the American small town Main Street evokes images of humble mom-and-pop shops, selling simple goods to regular folks. Humble though they were, many of those shop owners formed the backbone of the towns who supported them. While most of those shops are gone forever, on Main Street in Racine, Wisconsin, is something really special. This is the beautiful work of Art Metals Studio, a small town business as engaged in their community as they are committed to creating beautiful jewelry.

Combining materials like recycled gemstones, conflict-free diamonds, and exotic and traditional metals, head metalsmith Christopher Sklba crafts sustainable jewels like you’ve never seen before. I’m particularly enamored of their mokume gane (wood grain) metal work.

You can see more of Art Metals Studio’s beautiful work on their website and on Facebook, and if you find yourself in Racine, stop by and say hello!

All images property of Art Metals Studio, used with permission.

12 thoughts on “A Small Town Gem

  1. janhaltn
    September 18, 2017 at 6:09 am

    Not because the glass was not beautiful, but I like metal and everyone of these are great. I sure can’t just pick just out one as my favorite. All of them are my favorite. Thanks for bringing this artist to our attention.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 18, 2017 at 7:09 am

    I like the Art Deco shapes and the mixture of materials and textures.

  4. healingpilgrim
    September 18, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Such original gorgeous designs! Thanks for sharing.

  5. Skyscapes for the Soul
    September 18, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Wow, their stuff is amazing – great find!

