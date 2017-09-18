A Small Town Gem

The idea of the American small town Main Street evokes images of humble mom-and-pop shops, selling simple goods to regular folks. Humble though they were, many of those shop owners formed the backbone of the towns who supported them. While most of those shops are gone forever, on Main Street in Racine, Wisconsin, is something really special. This is the beautiful work of Art Metals Studio, a small town business as engaged in their community as they are committed to creating beautiful jewelry.
Combining materials like recycled gemstones, conflict-free diamonds, and exotic and traditional metals, head metalsmith Christopher Sklba crafts sustainable jewels like you’ve never seen before. I’m particularly enamored of their mokume gane (wood grain) metal work.
You can see more of Art Metals Studio’s beautiful work on their website and on Facebook, and if you find yourself in Racine, stop by and say hello!
All images property of Art Metals Studio, used with permission.
September 18, 2017 at 6:09 am
Not because the glass was not beautiful, but I like metal and everyone of these are great. I sure can’t just pick just out one as my favorite. All of them are my favorite. Thanks for bringing this artist to our attention.
September 18, 2017 at 8:41 am
I had a devil of a time picking a fave, too! They really are beautiful pieces, and the shop couldn’t have been nicer!
September 18, 2017 at 6:09 am
Beautiful!
September 18, 2017 at 8:42 am
So glad you like them!
September 18, 2017 at 7:09 am
I like the Art Deco shapes and the mixture of materials and textures.
September 18, 2017 at 8:42 am
Me, too! The idea of modern Deco makes me all tingly.
September 18, 2017 at 7:28 am
Such original gorgeous designs! Thanks for sharing.
September 18, 2017 at 8:42 am
They’re very talented people!
September 18, 2017 at 12:09 pm
Wow, their stuff is amazing – great find!
September 18, 2017 at 12:35 pm
It really is incredible!
September 18, 2017 at 6:42 pm
Swooning!!!
September 18, 2017 at 8:13 pm
I knew you’d like this one!
