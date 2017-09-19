Miss Fire Island 2017

Hi, lovelies. It took me all weekend, but I’ve finally finished editing my photos from The 52nd Miss Fire Island Pageant. A few of my favorites are here, and you can see the full set on Flickr, so head on over if you’re feeling so inclined! I’m really happy with the new camera, and I think you’re going to be pleased.

Congratulations to all the winners:

Miss Fire Island: Champagne Bubbles

Miss Cherry Grove: Ginger Snap

Miss Ice Palace: Victoria Falls

Entertainers of the Year: Sapphira Cristàl & FiFi DuBois (a tie!)

Ms. Fire Island: Ginger Moore

Ms. Cherry Grove: Jenna Jaret

Most Popular: Jenna Jaret

Absolut Sponsor Award: Renee Fleming

Coors Light Sponsor Award: Billy Little