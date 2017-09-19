My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Miss Fire Island 2017

Sapphira Cristal, Entertainer of the Year (Tied)

Hi, lovelies. It took me all weekend, but I’ve finally finished editing my photos from The 52nd Miss Fire Island Pageant. A few of my favorites are here, and you can see the full set on Flickr, so head on over if you’re feeling so inclined! I’m really happy with the new camera, and I think you’re going to be pleased.

Congratulations to all the winners:

  • Miss Fire Island: Champagne Bubbles
  • Miss Cherry Grove: Ginger Snap
  • Miss Ice Palace: Victoria Falls
  • Entertainers of the Year: Sapphira Cristàl & FiFi DuBois (a tie!)
  • Ms. Fire Island: Ginger Moore
  • Ms. Cherry Grove: Jenna Jaret
  • Most Popular: Jenna Jaret
  • Absolut Sponsor Award: Renee Fleming
  • Coors Light Sponsor Award: Billy Little
Ginger Snap, Miss Cherry Grove (and our Homecoming Queen!)

Victoria Falls, Miss Ice Palace

Jenna Jaret, Ms. Cherry Grove

Fifi Dubois, Entertainer of the Year (Tied)

Ginger Moore, Ms. Fire Island

Champagne Bubbles, Miss Fire Island

7 thoughts on “Miss Fire Island 2017

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 19, 2017 at 7:03 am

    You’ve got some really cracking portraits here, Donna. I’m off to check out the rest on Flickr now.

