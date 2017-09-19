Miss Fire Island 2017

Hi, lovelies. It took me all weekend, but I’ve finally finished editing my photos from The 52nd Miss Fire Island Pageant. A few of my favorites are here, and you can see the full set on Flickr, so head on over if you’re feeling so inclined! I’m really happy with the new camera, and I think you’re going to be pleased.
Congratulations to all the winners:
- Miss Fire Island: Champagne Bubbles
- Miss Cherry Grove: Ginger Snap
- Miss Ice Palace: Victoria Falls
- Entertainers of the Year: Sapphira Cristàl & FiFi DuBois (a tie!)
- Ms. Fire Island: Ginger Moore
- Ms. Cherry Grove: Jenna Jaret
- Most Popular: Jenna Jaret
- Absolut Sponsor Award: Renee Fleming
- Coors Light Sponsor Award: Billy Little
September 19, 2017 at 7:03 am
You’ve got some really cracking portraits here, Donna. I’m off to check out the rest on Flickr now.
September 19, 2017 at 7:06 am
Thank you! I really love the camera/lens combo I’ve got now. I think I’ve finally cracked the code!
September 19, 2017 at 7:10 am
You have. I loved all the photos. You captured the portraits but also the energy and fun of the event. I’m a scruffball so I never feel glamorous but I think I’d feel even more so at this event. The glamour and glitz looks spectacular.
September 19, 2017 at 7:11 am
Even less so, not more so. Duh.
September 19, 2017 at 8:05 am
For the first few years, I tried to be fab, but that’s a rookie mistake. Best thing to do is to blend. Maybe I’ll drag you (see what I did there?) along one of these years.
September 19, 2017 at 8:15 am
I’d love to go some time. I’m also trying to figure out a way to get to the mermaid parade some time.
September 19, 2017 at 8:53 am
Absolutely!
