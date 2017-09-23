Back to the Futuro

It’s day 1 of vacation, so the next week’s posts are going to be short but sweet!

The space exploration and UFO craze of the 1960 inspired the design of these crazy modular houses. Designed in 1965 by Matti Suuronen, the structure was intended to be a mobile home of sorts. In particular, it was designed to be erected in difficult-to-access skiing areas. The building came as a kit, and was constructed of polyester to keep the weight down. The idea was to make something that could be assembled quickly with a handful of people.

Watch the video at the bottom of this post to see a Futuro House built in 1 afternoon with 10 workers and no heavy equipment. (In the video, they did use a crane, but only to get the pieces up to the rooftop of London’s Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design, where it is on permanent view.) The design has become so popular, there’s even a Kickstarter to bring back production of the houses!

You can learn more about these crazy houses on the Futuro House website.