Back to the Futuro

The space exploration and UFO craze of the 1960 inspired the design of these crazy modular houses. Designed in 1965 by Matti Suuronen, the structure was intended to be a mobile home of sorts. In particular, it was designed to be erected in difficult-to-access skiing areas. The building came as a kit, and was constructed of polyester to keep the weight down. The idea was to make something that could be assembled quickly with a handful of people.
Watch the video at the bottom of this post to see a Futuro House built in 1 afternoon with 10 workers and no heavy equipment. (In the video, they did use a crane, but only to get the pieces up to the rooftop of London’s Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design, where it is on permanent view.) The design has become so popular, there’s even a Kickstarter to bring back production of the houses!
You can learn more about these crazy houses on the Futuro House website.
September 23, 2017 at 2:47 pm
I love watching old science fiction movies. They tried so hard to predict the future, but really all they did was predict some interesting designs of the 1960’s–which seem to be popular today.
September 23, 2017 at 4:08 pm
I love it! It’s like something straight out of The Jetsons. My first thought was that I wanted one in my back yard as a play house / tween retreat for my kids but then I decided that, no, it would be an escape pod for me and it could be my art and reading space.
