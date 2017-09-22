Summertime Sadness

It is with a heavy heart that I mark the official last day of summer (cue heavy sighs and downcast eyes). I can’t complain too much, since we’re also off to spend a week in our favorite summer spot, but the end of the season still makes me a bit blue. So I thought today, in honor of the last gasp of my favorite season, we deserved something special. Enter KUKLAstudio.

You may recall seeing the earrings above in my 150th Etsomnia™ post (My Favorite Things), but I thought this artist’s work was so refreshing and lovely, it needed my full attention. (And yours.)

Self-described as a nomad jewelry design studio, KUKLAstudio’s maker Elitsa divides her time between Barcelona (Spain) and Sofia (Bulgaria). I typically ask artists if they’d give me a quote about what inspires them, how they got started, or anything else they’d like to communicate to my readers. The lovely Elitsa, though, was having none of me. She explained that she has very little time to devote to communication because her focus is on her art. And it really shows.

Her luminous jewelry is made of glass resin, sterling silver, copper, and, by the looks of it, sunshine. I plan on purchasing enough pieces to get me through the long, bleak winter.

You may check out all of KUKLAstudio’s beautiful work on their website and in their Etsy shop.

All images property of KUKLAstudio, used with permission.