Etsomnia™ 150: A Few of My Favorite Things

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

My 150th Etsomnia™! I can hardly believe it. It seems like only yesterday that I started the weekly feature showcasing the worst (and the best) Etsy had to offer. In honor of this milestone, I thought I’d lay aside my bogey man status for the week and instead share with you some of the best things I’ve found on my favorite shopping website. I hope you enjoy them!

Disclaimer: I sometimes have ridiculously expensive taste, so don’t be surprised if you experience a bit of sticker shock.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!