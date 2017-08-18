My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Good on Paper

Malena Valcarcel

Fellow blogger Sonya Heaney of Sonya’s Stuff recently featured a book sculpture by Malena Valcarcel, and when I saw it, I knew I had to see more. Starting with discarded and recycled books, Valcarcel cuts and carves and glues and sometimes paints them into magical landscapes and scenes. They make me want to be tiny so I can live in them!

“I am inspired mostly by my imagination, I am always thinking of new designs for my Sculpture, but also from nature!!”

I learned that Valcarcel lives in Alicante, a beautiful port city on the Mediterranean in southeast Spain. The young artist was actually born in the Canary Islands where she “grew up without losing sight of the sea.” But as much as she loves the sea, Valcarcel also told me she’s got a little cabin in the mountains, so she’s constantly surrounded by inspiration!

In addition to her Etsy shop, you can follow Valcarcel’s beautiful work on Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

All images property of Malena Valcarcel, used with permission.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Good on Paper

  1. Whitty Arts
    August 18, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Reblogged this on Tim the Artist and commented:
    Great examples of repurposed book art.

  2. Scott
    August 18, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I really like this paper site. Thanks for finding one beautiful thing. You are beautiful.

  4. memadtwo
    August 18, 2017 at 10:39 am

    These are beyond fantastic. N.

