Etsomnia™ 154: Don’t Bother, They’re Here

Vintage night light also useful as a bed wetter starter kit.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

You saw this coming, right? Since the premiere of Stephen King’s “It,” coupled with the recent “American Horror Story” season opener, it seems like everything’s coming up red noses. In other words, clowns abound. So who am I to buck a trend?

With apologies to all those coulrophobics out there…

Yeesh. This thing makes me feel like I’ve been roofied.

What has four legs and is coming for yoooouuuu….

Not even “It” could ruin this lovely Pierrot costume for me! By CostumesByNancy

What is wooden dildo Santa doing to that clown? Don’t ask.

I am embarrassed by how long it took me to figure out this thing is sliding into home. I was convinced it was pants with a clown head sticking out of the crotch. Liked it better that way, actually.

I consider it a public service when people wear their crazy on the outside. Forewarned is forearmed, after all…

I assume he’s on his way to this…

Finally! The right pajamas for sleepaway clown camp!

Don’t be afraid, baby! Crocheting makes scary things so much less terrifying…

Very clever! By ZerobubbleTees

“Nursery art” by a seller whose child-rearing ideas are as off-kilter as his photographs.

Look, boys and girls! It’s Nopey the Clown!

While not technically clown-related, I can’t really imagine anyone else wearing it.

New baby gift box. Baby sold separately.

That out to keep your virtue safe on prom night!

  1. Ellie
    September 21, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I have never had a fear of clowns. Until now.

