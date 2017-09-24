Living Walls

Today, we’re looking at the whimsical street art by Nikita Nomerz. He spends his time wandering Russia, searching for abandoned buildings. He then turns the derelict structures from unloved to thoroughly loveable. By using the structures’ existing features and color palettes, Nomerz makes these striking transformations in remarkably short periods of time, sometimes painting for as little as an hour. He’s clearly working smart, not hard!

You can follow Nomerz on his website.

All images property of Nikita Nomerz.

(Via)