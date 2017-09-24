My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Living Walls

by 1 Comment

Nikita Nomerz

Nikita Nomerz

Today, we’re looking at the whimsical street art by Nikita Nomerz. He spends his time wandering Russia, searching for abandoned buildings. He then turns the derelict structures from unloved to thoroughly loveable. By using the structures’ existing features and color palettes, Nomerz makes these striking transformations in remarkably short periods of time, sometimes painting for as little as an hour. He’s clearly working smart, not hard!

You can follow Nomerz on his website.

All images property of Nikita Nomerz.

nikita 1nikita 2nikita 2anikita 3nikita 4nikita 5nikita 6nikita 7anikita 8nikita 9nikita 9anikita 10nikita 13nikita 13anikita 14nikita 15nikita 16

(Via)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Living Walls

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    September 24, 2017 at 6:31 am

    I always wonder what these people do to get money and afford doing this type of art. It is fun to look at.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s