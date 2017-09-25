My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Geometry on the Go

by 3 Comments

daniel-rueda-anna-devis

Daniel Rueda & Anna Devis

Valencia, Spain, duo Daniel Rueda and Anna Devis take wonderful, joyful photos that cleverly use the geometric shapes they find. They use those shapes to play with perspective, creating really fun photos.

While this is their pet project, they each have an equally creative day job: Devis is an illustrator and designer, and Rueda is an architect. So their photo project is really the perfect blending of all of their interests.

You can follow the duo’s project on Instagram. You can also follow Devis on her blog and Rueda on his website.

All images property of Daniel Rueda and Anna Devis.

(Via)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Geometry on the Go

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 25, 2017 at 6:45 am

    Fun! I love it when people see the potential for art and creativity and joy in the world around them.

    Like

    Reply
  2. ostendnomadography
    September 25, 2017 at 8:01 am

    wonderfulp photography, love the contrast,colors…

    Like

    Reply
  3. coffeeandcapturedmoments
    September 25, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Fun! Definitely the first thought after looking through their work. 😊

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s