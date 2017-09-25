Geometry on the Go

Valencia, Spain, duo Daniel Rueda and Anna Devis take wonderful, joyful photos that cleverly use the geometric shapes they find. They use those shapes to play with perspective, creating really fun photos.

While this is their pet project, they each have an equally creative day job: Devis is an illustrator and designer, and Rueda is an architect. So their photo project is really the perfect blending of all of their interests.

You can follow the duo's project on Instagram. You can also follow Devis on her blog and Rueda on his website.

All images property of Daniel Rueda and Anna Devis.

