Animation the Hard Way

by

Directed by Boris Seewald and featuring animation by Boris, Miwha, and Mina Suri Seewald (the director’s 3-year-old), “Disco” is a stunning music video made by shooting more than 1,250 individual consecutive paintings on paper. The epic animated effort accompanies a piece by musician Ralf Hildenbeutel from his album MOODS.

Seewald edited together clips from two dance videos he’d shot previously, then meticulously traced and painted every other frame. I realize he was tracing, but even so, I think the art is remarkable. I also find it remarkable that Seewald doesn’t think of himself as a very good artist.

Though the paintings and drawings cycle through a large number of different art styles (including 3-year-old), you still get the strong continuous sense of two subjects, beautiful, solitary dancers, who seem unaware of or maybe even energized by the changes happening around each of them.

And luck for us, there’s a making-of featurette, too!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Animation the Hard Way

  1. Karen
    January 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Wow. Just wow. I really liked how they put some of the drawings on black paper.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 7, 2018 at 10:42 am

    The music video was very cool but what I enjoyed even more was the interview about the making of. I found the process fascinating and love that it’s actually fairly traditional methodology with digital really just used for post-production. 1250 drawings is a big commitment.

  3. bcparkison
    January 7, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Wonderful fun. I have always been interested in how artist can draw the same subject over and over but different. Such as…Mickey Mouse is always Micky Mouse no matter what he is doing. The same with this dancer.

  4. Ellie P.
    January 7, 2018 at 11:12 am

    The hard way indeed! The paintings are beautiful… although I couldn’t watch too much because the flashing started to bother my eyes. Amazing work though!!!

