Animation the Hard Way

Directed by Boris Seewald and featuring animation by Boris, Miwha, and Mina Suri Seewald (the director’s 3-year-old), “Disco” is a stunning music video made by shooting more than 1,250 individual consecutive paintings on paper. The epic animated effort accompanies a piece by musician Ralf Hildenbeutel from his album MOODS.
Seewald edited together clips from two dance videos he’d shot previously, then meticulously traced and painted every other frame. I realize he was tracing, but even so, I think the art is remarkable. I also find it remarkable that Seewald doesn’t think of himself as a very good artist.
Though the paintings and drawings cycle through a large number of different art styles (including 3-year-old), you still get the strong continuous sense of two subjects, beautiful, solitary dancers, who seem unaware of or maybe even energized by the changes happening around each of them.
And luck for us, there’s a making-of featurette, too!
January 7, 2018 at 9:47 am
Wow. Just wow. I really liked how they put some of the drawings on black paper.
January 7, 2018 at 12:10 pm
I thought that was a really cool idea, too!
January 7, 2018 at 10:42 am
The music video was very cool but what I enjoyed even more was the interview about the making of. I found the process fascinating and love that it’s actually fairly traditional methodology with digital really just used for post-production. 1250 drawings is a big commitment.
January 7, 2018 at 12:11 pm
A huge commitment! And so beautifully done!
January 7, 2018 at 11:11 am
Wonderful fun. I have always been interested in how artist can draw the same subject over and over but different. Such as…Mickey Mouse is always Micky Mouse no matter what he is doing. The same with this dancer.
January 7, 2018 at 12:14 pm
I wrote years ago about the traditional animation process. Fascinating stuff. Let me see if I can scare up the link.
January 7, 2018 at 12:37 pm
Found it! https://myonebeautifulthing.com/2016/01/02/no-wonder-he-needed-spinach/
January 7, 2018 at 6:01 pm
Thank you. Don’t you know He would be most impressed with todays working.
Digital (sp)animation just is magical.
January 7, 2018 at 6:13 pm
I was so inspired by the making-of interview. I have all those tools (with the exception of the 3-year-old). If I had the time and the inclination, I could do it, too!
January 7, 2018 at 11:12 am
The hard way indeed! The paintings are beautiful… although I couldn’t watch too much because the flashing started to bother my eyes. Amazing work though!!!
January 7, 2018 at 12:16 pm
The third time I watched, I went frame by frame so I could appreciate the art. You might try that if you want to see them all..
