Hoopla About Hardware

I spend a lot of time thinking about and searching for beautiful things to bring to my readers, and today’s find is certainly one of those. These are the magnificent, jewelry-worthy cabinet and drawer pulls and handles made by Hoopla Hardware. But when I read maker Ann’s story, I discovered something even more beautiful.

Years ago, I had the great fortune to work with an amazing woman. She was one of the kindest and most exceptional people I’ve ever known. In addition to being a total pleasure to work with, Maria was always doing something for someone – volunteering, doing charity work through her church, or collecting for a worthy cause – and I found her to be a true inspiration. When one of the secretaries at our firm was diagnosed with terminal cancer but still wanted to keep working, my friend, my mentor, offered her a position that would allow her whatever flexibility she needed. If she wanted to work, there was work for her to do, but if she wasn’t up to it, that was perfectly okay. We all loved Noreen, and when she passed, it was heartbreaking. But whenever I think of her, I am reminded of my boss’s kindness and understanding.

So when I read this artist’s story about her friend and coworker Jean, it really struck a chord with me. It takes a special kind of person to sign on for that level of difficulty and uncertainty and inevitable heartbreak, and I am thrilled to help support someone capable of such kindness. You can read Ann and Jean’s story if you scroll down to the bottom of Ann’s other shop page.

Now, onto the art. Ann and her son Casey design and make all the hardware themselves in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Featuring stones collected on the shores of the Great Lakes, along with unique glass and pottery elements, the shop offers a wide selection of stunning, entirely handmade pulls, handles, hooks, and the like. Just the thing to make a blah kitchen go bling!

Please go check out Hoopla Hardware’s beautiful pulls in their Etsy shop.

All images property of Hoopla Hardware, used with permission.