The Lonely Hunter

Freelance photographer Richard Johnston, A.K.A. Lonely Hunter, credits his photographer father with his early love of the art form.

A relative newcomer to the world of professional photography, in 2016, Johnston won the Canon Australia’s Light Award. The grand prize included a trip for two to East Africa, where he had his first opportunity to photograph elephants, lions, and many more animals in the African wild. And his inspiring photos have been winning nature photography competitions ever since, including the Editor’s Favorite prize in the prestigious National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition.

Though he is best known for his photos of wildlife and landscapes, I think Johnston’s images of the people native to the areas he visits are among his most moving. And I read on his website that he’s going to be putting together photography expeditions for aspiring photographers. How exciting!

You can see and purchase all of Johnston’s beautiful work on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of Richard Johnston/Lonely Hunter.