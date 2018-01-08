My OBT

The Lonely Hunter

Richard Johnston

Freelance photographer Richard Johnston, A.K.A. Lonely Hunter, credits his photographer father with his early love of the art form.

A relative newcomer to the world of professional photography, in 2016, Johnston won the Canon Australia’s Light Award. The grand prize included a trip for two to East Africa, where he had his first opportunity to photograph elephants, lions, and many more animals in the African wild. And his inspiring photos have been winning nature photography competitions ever since, including the Editor’s Favorite prize in the prestigious National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition.

Though he is best known for his photos of wildlife and landscapes, I think Johnston’s images of the people native to the areas he visits are among his most moving. And I read on his website that he’s going to be putting together photography expeditions for aspiring photographers. How exciting!

You can see and purchase all of Johnston’s beautiful work on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of Richard Johnston/Lonely Hunter.

  1. janhaltn
    January 8, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Every picture is beautiful art, but I love the Big Cats. Hal

  2. Elise
    January 8, 2018 at 8:33 am

    First, I love all your stuff! ( I rarely comment because I usually have too much to say…oops! There I go!) But the lone house against the night sky was just so simple, dramatic and lovely. Great find, Donna!

  3. IreneDesign2011
    January 8, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Amazing beautiful photos, Donna 😀

  4. bcparkison
    January 8, 2018 at 11:49 am

    He is good ! On my bucket list is a trip to Africa for a photo safari.

  5. donnagb
    January 8, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Elephants are my favorite. Exquisite photos.

  6. Skyscapes for the Soul
    January 8, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    I especially love the one with the single antelope crossing the sand dune, and the wave.

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 8, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Sublime photographs. The subjects are fascinating and the handling of the light and dark is superb. I expected to pick the natural history photos as my favourites but I found I was most drawn to that image of the clouds with the lilac hue.

