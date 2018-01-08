The Lonely Hunter

Freelance photographer Richard Johnston, A.K.A. Lonely Hunter, credits his photographer father with his early love of the art form.
A relative newcomer to the world of professional photography, in 2016, Johnston won the Canon Australia’s Light Award. The grand prize included a trip for two to East Africa, where he had his first opportunity to photograph elephants, lions, and many more animals in the African wild. And his inspiring photos have been winning nature photography competitions ever since, including the Editor’s Favorite prize in the prestigious National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition.
Though he is best known for his photos of wildlife and landscapes, I think Johnston’s images of the people native to the areas he visits are among his most moving. And I read on his website that he’s going to be putting together photography expeditions for aspiring photographers. How exciting!
You can see and purchase all of Johnston’s beautiful work on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.
All images property of Richard Johnston/Lonely Hunter.
January 8, 2018 at 8:01 am
Every picture is beautiful art, but I love the Big Cats. Hal
January 8, 2018 at 10:11 am
The big cats always speak to me, too. It’s a good thing I’ll never be super rich, because I’m always in danger of becoming that jerk with the exotic pets.
January 8, 2018 at 8:33 am
First, I love all your stuff! ( I rarely comment because I usually have too much to say…oops! There I go!) But the lone house against the night sky was just so simple, dramatic and lovely. Great find, Donna!
January 8, 2018 at 10:12 am
Thank you, Elsie! It’s nice to know you’re reading (even if you’re just talking to yourself. Don’t worry. I do that, too.). Glad you enjoyed today’s wonderful thing!
January 8, 2018 at 10:09 am
Amazing beautiful photos, Donna 😀
January 8, 2018 at 10:13 am
Aren’t they amazing? What a talent!
January 8, 2018 at 10:25 am
I agree.
January 8, 2018 at 11:49 am
He is good ! On my bucket list is a trip to Africa for a photo safari.
January 8, 2018 at 3:44 pm
That’s a good one!
January 8, 2018 at 12:04 pm
Elephants are my favorite. Exquisite photos.
January 8, 2018 at 3:44 pm
Thank you, my darling! I was very pleased to find them.
January 8, 2018 at 1:04 pm
I especially love the one with the single antelope crossing the sand dune, and the wave.
January 8, 2018 at 3:45 pm
They’re all so different and so striking. What a talent!’
January 8, 2018 at 4:04 pm
Sublime photographs. The subjects are fascinating and the handling of the light and dark is superb. I expected to pick the natural history photos as my favourites but I found I was most drawn to that image of the clouds with the lilac hue.
January 8, 2018 at 5:01 pm
I’m usually drawn to animal photos, too, but his scenic photos really blew me away, too!
