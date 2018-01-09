Grand Master of Glass

Since I have taught myself nearly everything artistic I’ve ever tried, I have a great respect for those self-taught artists who manage to move past dabbling and go all the way to professional artist. Peter Layton is such a maker. Not only has Layton managed to learn his art without formal training, he’s actually known as the Grand Master of British Studio Glass. How’s that for mastery?
His beautiful glass creations have an organic-seeming quality that makes me want to touch them. Exhibiting a beautiful, tasteful combination of color and form, I think they’re some of the most appealing glass pieces I’ve ever seen.
If you find yourself in Bermondsey, stop into the London Glassblowing Studio. There, you can view the glass and even watch the master at work. Of course, you can also check out all of Layton’s beautiful work alongside works by his colleagues on the The London Glassblowing Studio website, too.
All images property of The London Glassblowing Studio.
January 9, 2018 at 9:21 am
I see why he is a master. Beautiful shapes and colors.
January 9, 2018 at 9:44 am
They truly are exceptional.
January 9, 2018 at 10:19 am
Not only are his pieces stunning his story is so inspirational! ❤
January 9, 2018 at 11:47 am
It certainly is!
January 9, 2018 at 11:54 am
Stunning! I share your love of beautiful glass… I would fill my house with his stuff if I could!
January 9, 2018 at 12:17 pm
It’s a constant struggle for me to resist the urge to buy the stuff!
January 9, 2018 at 2:40 pm
These are exceptional. I love the curvy shapes of the objects themselves and the patterns within them. That last trio especially appeals as it makes me think of the fields and skies near where I grew up. I think I am also especially drawn to this art glass because the forms remind me very much of 1950s glass that my Gran owned.
January 10, 2018 at 12:19 am
That’s interesting. I didn’t really see the 1950s echoes until you mentioned them. That must have been wonderful stuff!
