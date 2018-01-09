Grand Master of Glass

Since I have taught myself nearly everything artistic I’ve ever tried, I have a great respect for those self-taught artists who manage to move past dabbling and go all the way to professional artist. Peter Layton is such a maker. Not only has Layton managed to learn his art without formal training, he’s actually known as the Grand Master of British Studio Glass. How’s that for mastery?

His beautiful glass creations have an organic-seeming quality that makes me want to touch them. Exhibiting a beautiful, tasteful combination of color and form, I think they’re some of the most appealing glass pieces I’ve ever seen.

If you find yourself in Bermondsey, stop into the London Glassblowing Studio. There, you can view the glass and even watch the master at work. Of course, you can also check out all of Layton’s beautiful work alongside works by his colleagues on the The London Glassblowing Studio website, too.

All images property of The London Glassblowing Studio.