The New Organics

My searches for beauty take many forms. I typically look for a specific type of art or media. But every so often, I search instead by subject. Searches for some of my favorite forms like water birds, city skylines, and mermaids have all turned up treasures I might not have found otherwise. This time, I searched for jellyfish, and I’m very glad I did, because that search brought me to today’s remarkable artist. These are the gorgeous, modern jewelry designs by Peggy Shiffrin.

After pursuing a law career for 12 years, the artist managed to turn her passion for jewelry design into a full-time career. When I asked Shiffrin about her diverse designs, this is what she told me.

“I explore a number of different themes and styles in my jewelry. Although I know artists are supposed to develop a cohesive and coordinated body of work, I continue to break that rule. Thus, some of my work explores organic forms – not actually seen in nature but evocative of natural forms. Other items reflect my interest in the repetitive rhythms of geometric forms. Still others are the result in my interest in bringing color into my work in unconventional ways.”

Shiffrin told me that she believes everyone is an artist in one way or another. I love this idea, and I feel strongly that if more of us indulged in our inner artist, this world would be a much happier place.

You can check out Shiffrin’s beautiful jewelry in her Etsy shop and on Facebook.

All photos were taken by David Terao and are the property of Peggy Shiffrin, used with permission.