My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The New Organics

by 12 Comments

muse

Peggy Shiffrin Designs

My searches for beauty take many forms. I typically look for a specific type of art or media. But every so often, I search instead by subject. Searches for some of my favorite forms like water birds, city skylines, and mermaids have all turned up treasures I might not have found otherwise. This time, I searched for jellyfish, and I’m very glad I did, because that search brought me to today’s remarkable artist. These are the gorgeous, modern jewelry designs by Peggy Shiffrin.

After pursuing a law career for 12 years, the artist managed to turn her passion for jewelry design into a full-time career. When I asked Shiffrin about her diverse designs, this is what she told me.

“I explore a number of different themes and styles in my jewelry. Although I know artists are supposed to develop a cohesive and coordinated body of work, I continue to break that rule. Thus, some of my work explores organic forms – not actually seen in nature but evocative of natural forms. Other items reflect my interest in the repetitive rhythms of geometric forms. Still others are the result in my interest in bringing color into my work in unconventional ways.”

Shiffrin told me that she believes everyone is an artist in one way or another. I love this idea, and I feel strongly that if more of us indulged in our inner artist, this world would be a much happier place.

You can check out Shiffrin’s beautiful jewelry in her Etsy shop and on Facebook.

All photos were taken by David Terao and are the property of Peggy Shiffrin, used with permission.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “The New Organics

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    January 10, 2018 at 10:24 am

    These pieces are beautiful. I can be mesmerized by jellyfish and sea creatures for hours on end (just ask anyone who has ever accompanied me to an aquarium!)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. roberta m
    January 10, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    I love that she has so many different styles–so talented!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Chi!
    January 10, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Her works are beautiful
    😘

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 10, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    As a fellow jellyfish fan, those designs are the pieces I am most drawn to. I also like the necklace that looks like it is made from metallic seed pods.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s