My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 166: Getting the Boot

by 13 Comments

At first, I thought the $400+ price tag ridiculous. But since healthcare may not cover birth control, and these would most certainly prevent pregnancy, maybe $400 isn’t so crazy

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Boy, oh boy, do I love boots, even when they’re extra. (It’s a constant struggle for me to tone it down.) When they’re good, they’re very, very good. And when they’re bad, they’re Etsy!

boot 1

I am not an Uggs person, and this is too much bling for me, but they’re very well done, and I imagine someone will love them! By Newcrystalwave

Traditional Columbian Mola boots are beautiful. This is the “hipster” version. Hipsters ruin everything.

Can someone tell me why?

So adorable! By GbshoesBoutique

Will Etsy sellers never figure out that homeless chic isn’t going to catch on? (I hope.)

I sometimes suspect that half of the items on Etsy are made by 11-year-old girls who love pink

“Festival boots.” Maybe if the festival is being held here…

Hand-painted vegan Doc Martens! I’m in love! By SheTalksToRainbows

If you spot your intended coming down the aisle sporting these wedding booties, my advice is run! I doubt she’ll be able to catch you…

While I would immediately go lame and need to be put down, I wish I could wear them! By LightningCosplay

Gluing stupid pink pompoms onto innocent, nice-looking green booties seems to me like a hate crime

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

13 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 166: Getting the Boot

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    January 11, 2018 at 7:51 am

    The Doc Martens are dreamy. Everything on her site is dreamy which is expected with a name like She Talks to Rainbows. (Did you see her mermaid shoes?)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. LVital7019
    January 11, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Hate crime, indeed. And 11-y-o pink-loving tweens is pretty spot on. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    January 11, 2018 at 10:11 am

    About these hoof boots….this may be how they did Tumus in the video The Lion,the Witch and the Wardrobe of Narnia fame. (Love that movie) the ones with the flowers on the sole????I would hate to mess them up. lol

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Ellie
    January 11, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Those pearl covered Uggs……why are they so compelling? Shouldn’t be, and yet……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    January 11, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Bet Chanel doesn’t love the you-KNOW-for-sure-unauthorized use of their logo on this UGG-ly boots!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 11, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    You are so right about crazy kids with access to craft cupboards and hot glue guns being feasibly responsible for so much of Etsy’s wares. I do love those DMs though and would totally wear those.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

