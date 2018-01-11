Etsomnia™ 166: Getting the Boot

At first, I thought the $400+ price tag ridiculous. But since healthcare may not cover birth control, and these would most certainly prevent pregnancy, maybe $400 isn’t so crazy
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Boy, oh boy, do I love , even when they’re boots . (It’s a constant struggle for me to extra .) When they’re tone it down , they’re good . And when they’re very, very good , they’re bad ! Etsy
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
I am not an Uggs person, and this is too much bling for me, but they’re very well done, and I imagine someone will love them! By
Newcrystalwave
Traditional
are beautiful. This is the “hipster” version. Hipsters ruin everything. Columbian Mola boots
Can someone tell me why?
Will Etsy sellers never figure out that homeless chic isn’t going to catch on? (I hope.)
I sometimes suspect that half of the items on Etsy are made by 11-year-old girls who love pink
“Festival boots.” Maybe if the festival is being held
here…
If you spot your intended coming down the aisle sporting these wedding booties, my advice is run! I doubt she’ll be able to catch you…
While I would immediately go lame and need to be put down, I wish I could wear them! By
LightningCosplay
Gluing stupid pink pompoms onto innocent, nice-looking green booties seems to me like a hate crime
Categories:
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
January 11, 2018 at 7:51 am
The Doc Martens are dreamy. Everything on her site is dreamy which is expected with a name like She Talks to Rainbows. (Did you see her mermaid shoes?)
January 11, 2018 at 8:17 am
Wow! I hadn’t seen those. Amazing!
January 11, 2018 at 9:56 am
Hate crime, indeed. And 11-y-o pink-loving tweens is pretty spot on. 😉
January 11, 2018 at 12:09 pm
I could be wrong, but who else loves pink THAT much?
January 11, 2018 at 10:11 am
About these hoof boots….this may be how they did Tumus in the video The Lion,the Witch and the Wardrobe of Narnia fame. (Love that movie) the ones with the flowers on the sole????I would hate to mess them up. lol
January 11, 2018 at 12:09 pm
I love that movie, too! And I had the same idea about the flowered sole booties, but they’re so adorable!
January 11, 2018 at 10:28 am
Those pearl covered Uggs……why are they so compelling? Shouldn’t be, and yet……
January 11, 2018 at 12:10 pm
I was similarly conflicted. I think it’s just because they’re so meticulously made. Really beautiful work.
January 11, 2018 at 11:05 am
Bet Chanel doesn’t love the you-KNOW-for-sure-unauthorized use of their logo on this UGG-ly boots!
January 11, 2018 at 12:10 pm
I’m sure that’s right!
January 11, 2018 at 2:59 pm
You are so right about crazy kids with access to craft cupboards and hot glue guns being feasibly responsible for so much of Etsy’s wares. I do love those DMs though and would totally wear those.
January 11, 2018 at 4:48 pm
She’s got Converse in the same colors but with mermaid scales that made me lightheaded!
January 11, 2018 at 4:52 pm
Ooooooh! Those would be so very you.
