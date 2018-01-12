In 2016, Models.com did an editorial called Africa Rising. The piece featured Angolan model, Maria Borges, and Southern Sudanese model, Ajak Deng, wearing contemporary African fashion. I love everything about these photos, from the stunning models to the powerful poses to the remarkably strong styling to the glorious clothing.
“The fashion map continues to be redrawn with the new inclusion of design communities from around the world. Overflowing with talent, yearning for investment, Africa as a continent stands on the brink of an economic surge.” Models.com
The editorial features some of Africa’s hottest labels, including Loza Maleombho, Omer Asim, Brother Vellies. Photos are by Ed Singleton with styling by Solange Franklin.
You can see the whole series on Models.com.
All images property of Models.com.
January 12, 2018 at 7:50 am
These women are insanely beautiful and svelte. And “glorious” is the perfect word to describe the fashions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 12, 2018 at 8:18 am
They really are incredible!
LikeLike
January 12, 2018 at 9:03 am
Those white pants in the bottom picture…. They look cool, but i can’t imagine trying to walk in them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 12, 2018 at 10:09 am
They are beautiful, but I think it’s safe to say that’s editorial length. If you were going to wear them on the street, they’d have to be shorter.
LikeLike
January 12, 2018 at 10:07 am
There is something very disturbing about the modeling world.These beautiful women would be more beautiful in every day mode.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 12, 2018 at 10:13 am
I don’t disagree with you, but fashion editorial styling and posing has always tended toward the over stylized and dramatic. It’s part of the art form. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/142848619400840397/
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 12, 2018 at 11:06 am
Absolutely stunning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 12, 2018 at 11:33 am
They really are. It’s hard to believe my lumpen, waxy self is the same species as these elegant, polished, glamorous creatures. I’m filled with envy!
LikeLike
January 12, 2018 at 12:01 pm
The pictures are stunning. The models are beautiful. But I wouldn’t buy any of the clothes if I still had a wife. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 12, 2018 at 4:26 pm
To each his own!
LikeLike