My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Africa Rising

by 10 Comments

african

Photo by Ed Singleton for Models.com

In 2016, Models.com did an editorial called Africa Rising. The piece featured Angolan model, Maria Borges, and Southern Sudanese model, Ajak Deng, wearing contemporary African fashion. I love everything about these photos, from the stunning models to the powerful poses to the remarkably strong styling to the glorious clothing.

“The fashion map continues to be redrawn with the new inclusion of design communities from around the world. Overflowing with talent, yearning for investment, Africa as a continent stands on the brink of an economic surge.” Models.com

The editorial features some of Africa’s hottest labels, including Loza Maleombho, Omer Asim, Brother Vellies. Photos are by Ed Singleton with styling by Solange Franklin.

You can see the whole series on Models.com.

All images property of Models.com.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Africa Rising

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    January 12, 2018 at 7:50 am

    These women are insanely beautiful and svelte. And “glorious” is the perfect word to describe the fashions.

  2. Karen
    January 12, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Those white pants in the bottom picture…. They look cool, but i can’t imagine trying to walk in them.

  3. bcparkison
    January 12, 2018 at 10:07 am

    There is something very disturbing about the modeling world.These beautiful women would be more beautiful in every day mode.

  4. Ellie
    January 12, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Absolutely stunning.

  5. janhaltn
    January 12, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    The pictures are stunning. The models are beautiful. But I wouldn’t buy any of the clothes if I still had a wife. Hal

