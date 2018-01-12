In 2016, Models.com did an editorial called Africa Rising. The piece featured Angolan model, Maria Borges, and Southern Sudanese model, Ajak Deng, wearing contemporary African fashion. I love everything about these photos, from the stunning models to the powerful poses to the remarkably strong styling to the glorious clothing.

“The fashion map continues to be redrawn with the new inclusion of design communities from around the world. Overflowing with talent, yearning for investment, Africa as a continent stands on the brink of an economic surge.” Models.com

The editorial features some of Africa’s hottest labels, including Loza Maleombho, Omer Asim, Brother Vellies. Photos are by Ed Singleton with styling by Solange Franklin.

You can see the whole series on Models.com.

All images property of Models.com.